Recording Reveals Courtney Clenney Called Black Boyfriend The N-Word Months Before Stabbing Christian Obumseli

Ever since news broke about OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death, Clenney’s attorneys have been scrambling to paint their client as the innocent victim in the couple’s toxic relationship and Obumseli as the aggressor and abuser.

They’ve had their work cut out for them to that end.

It probably didn’t help their cause when it came to light that Clenney, who was charged with murder in August, was once arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in a case involving Obumseli, or when a video surfaced that showed Clenney clearly striking Obumseli multiple times.

Now, a recording has surfaced where Clenney can be heard hysterically shouting at Obumseli and repeatedly calling him the n-word—a reminder that having a Black lover does not preclude a white person from being racist.

From TMZ:

Courtney’s slain BF Christian Obumseli was recording her outbursts with his cell phone in the months prior to his stabbing death, and the recordings are now evidence in the murder case against Courtney.

In one extremely heated argument, Courtney was hurling racial slurs as she screams and curses out Christian because he didn’t tell her about saying hello to a woman they knew while riding a bicycle. You can hear what sounds like Christian apologizing and Courtney repeatedly calling him the n-word.

Cops say they recovered the audio recordings, first obtained by the Miami Herald, from Christian’s phone as part of the murder investigation.

The audio clips also include Courtney screaming at Christian to “man up, bitch” and threatening to slap him as she demands he find her phone and charge it.

Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, who has been adamant that his client killed Obumseli in self-defense, responded to questions regarding the recording by basically telling TMZ it has nothing to do with anything and that the “evidence” will still show she killed Obumseli while defending herself.”The evidence makes it very clear the two were in a toxic and dysfunctional relationship, from which Courtney had asked for help from both police and her family to leave,” Prieto said, likely referring to a video that showed Clenney talking to police and saying she wanted a restraining order against Obumseli days before his killing.”

She’s not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments, or recorded rants,” he continued. “She is going to trial for defending herself against a violent struggle with her ex-boyfriend for which she feared for her life. Courtney is a victim of domestic abuse. Snapshots of ‘evidence’ without any context will prevent our client from receiving a fair trial, where the evidence will show that Courtney acted in self-defense.”

First of all, only white people think clear and blatant racial slurs need further “context.” Secondly, Black people’s past constantly gets brought up during trial whether we’re the defendants or victims of violent crimes—Clenney should receive that same energy.

The Curious Case Of Christian Obumseli, Courtney Clenney – The White Woman Who Killed Him – And The Black Women He Disparaged

Family Of Christian Obumseli Wants Courtney Clenney To Serve Life In Prison For His Murder

