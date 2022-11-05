LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami went all out for Diddy’s birthday this year and is not shy about still showing the world that she and Diddy go together real bad! Over the weekend, the City Girl turned up for her boo’s 53rd birthday and attended his celebrity birthday bash alongside his a-list friends like Jay Z, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, and many more.

Of course Yung Miami was right by her boo’s side and wore a super sexy dress that gripped her curves which she paired with blinged out jewelry that glistened around her neck. But when it came time to open his gifts, the City Girl certainly stole the show as she gifted the rap mogul a blinged out chain in front of the entire party.

“Wow. Somebody put this on,” he said before standing up to kiss the rap beauty. Check it out below.

But that wasn’t the only way Yung Miami wished her boo a happy birthday. Earlier in the day she took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her bae, sharing a photo of the two of them hugged up in Paris along with the caption, “Happy birthday Papi ”

These two definitely go togtejer “real bad” and we’re obsessed! We’re loving this Diddy glow on the City Girl! B

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Gifts Diddy A New Chain For His 53rd Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com