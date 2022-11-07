HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals RB Joe Mixon Makes History

Congrats to Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon on Making history.

Mixon ran for five touchdowns.

He became the fifth Cincinnati Bengals player to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards.

Mixon became the first Bengal to rush for 5 touchdowns in a single game.

