Black Business Spotlight: Destiny Beauty Academy

Since 2010 Allen Stowe II has been living a dream he never knew he had by being a multi-media professional. Allen has gained a plethora of experience in broadcasting and media including, radio, television, marketing, even being a director at a trade school teaching and leading aspiring journalists, broadcasters, and media professionals. Allen is a Columbus, Ohio native that believes you can be whatever you want to be from anywhere in the world. Growing as a professional and gaining experiences in life, Allen began publishing his own books including; ‘What Were You Thinking?: The Guide to Becoming a New Thinker, Sermons for the Struggle, plus more. Allen is looking to inspire the next person that is paying attention to become the best version of themselves that they can. He firmly stands behind the principle and lifestyle of inspiration and education through creative media platforms. Being an on-air talent for Joy 107.1 is something that is a full circle accomplishment for Allen because as a child he listened to the same station just a different frequency. You can find out more about Allen by listening to Joy 107.1 or on his site, www.theallenstowe.com

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station And Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight.

This Month We Are Shining The Light On

Nicole Taylor & Sheila Crossty, Of Destiny Beauty Academy!

Destiny Beauty Academy Was Birth From The Hearts And Souls Of Nicole & Sheila In 2021! While Working For A Cosmetology School, They Saw A Need For Students To Have A Team Of Educators That Would Encourage And Uplift The Young Men And Women Who Wanted To Grow And Receive A Quality Education.

Nicole Taylor, Having A Background In Finance And Education And Sheila Crossty Having A Background In Education And Business, Together Bring More Than 50 Years Of Experience To The Industry!

Nicole & Sheilas Goals Are To Build The Family Unit And Teach Generational Wealth, By Building Skills And Sharing Knowledge. At Destiny Beauty Academy They Understand That To Build Sustaining Change You Must Start With The Head.

When Students Leave Destiny Beauty Academy, They Will Leave With Little To No Debt, They Will Leave With The Mental And Physical Fortitude To Build A Successful Career That Consist Of Not Just Working Behind The Chair But One That Affords Them The Opportunity To Build Wealth And Not Just Create A Job For Themselves.

Nicole Taylor And Sheila Crossty Of Destiny Beauty Academy, 100.3 Cincys R&b Station And Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again On Being Selected As This Months Black Business Spotlight.