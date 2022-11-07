Text to Win Tickers to Black Violin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

1

00.3 Cincy’s R&B Station is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Black Violin November 15th at Procter & Gamble Hall.

To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “VIOLIN” to 71007. T

hat’s “V-I-O-L-I-N” to 71007 for your chance to win. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!