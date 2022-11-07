HomeArts & Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Hit The Stage In A Custom Matthew Reisman Outfit

Mary J. Blige looked stunning in a custom Matthew Reisman ensemble for a recent performance.

Mary J Blige: My Life Premiere Presented By Amazon Studios

Mary J. Blige  is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram showing off one of her looks from her most recent performance and it was everything! In the IG Reel, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a custom Matthew Reisman ensemble that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The shimmering look featured a custom body suit and matching boots that was perfect for her on-stage performance. For her look, she wore her signature blond locs in tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her performance.
Check out the fashionable look below.

Mary is absolutely serving while on tour we can’t get enough of her incredible style! Beauties, did you see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour? What do you think about her on-stage style?

Mary J. Blige Hit The Stage In A Custom Matthew Reisman Outfit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

