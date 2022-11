LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today is Super Tuesday! And you need to make sure you exercise your right to vote! If you haven’t voted, you have until 7 PM tonight to make your voice heard! If you have already voted, make sure others have voted too!

Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored had the chance to speak with Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff about the very important day here in the state. Watch the interview below:

The Time Is Now! Election Day With Sen. Ossoff! was originally published on majicatl.com