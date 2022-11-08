Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

History has been made tonight in Maryland!

Democratic candidate Wes Moore has been elected as the state’s first black governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Moore is only the third black governor elected in the country.

Moore is a political newcomer but a longtime businessman and philanthropist. His campaign consisted of eliminating childhood poverty and ensuring Maryland remains a state dedicated to reproductive rights.

Moore’s win puts the state back into democratic hands after two terms with Governor Larry Hogan.

Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State's First Black Governor

