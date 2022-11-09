HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals vs Steelers Flexed Out For Sunday

It looks like the Bengals vs Steelers game has been flexed out and moved to and earlier time during the day.

Via Fox19

Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner says the Bengals’ Nov. 20 road game against the Steelers will now start at 4:25 p.m.

At least the Bengals social media team does not seem to be bothered by the schedule change.

