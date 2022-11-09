Central Ohio voters decide on school district levies

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Voters in several central Ohio school districts decided Tuesday whether to approve property tax levies for projects ranging from building new schools to funding teachers’ salaries. In a near sweep, 10 of the 12 area school levies passed.

Levy proposals include the total amount of money requested as well as “mills” – the property tax unit of measurement representing one-tenth of a cent. For a house appraised at $200,000, 1 mill is equal to$200 in taxes.

Voters in Pickerington voted on a $83.93-million bond issue to fund the school district’s plans to keep up with rising enrollment. The district hoped to build a new 1,300-student junior high school and renovate Ridgeview Junior High School and Central and North high schools.

