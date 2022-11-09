According to NBC4i, Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night.
Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail.
Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
The constitutional amendment also eliminates the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority to establish bail-setting procedures, instead granting individual judges authority to determine bail amounts and conditions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com