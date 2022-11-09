LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

ColourPop has rolled out its limited-edition holiday collection which is available at Target.

Just when you thought Target has taken enough of your coins, the popular retail chain presents another exciting collaboration that is sure to make you spend more dollars. California-based, makeup brand ColourPop, has teamed up with Target for a limited-edition holiday collection (“ColourPop for Target”) that offers quality glam at an affordable price.

“ColourPop for Target” allows its consumers to shop the internet brand in person. The products feature fan-favorites such as pressed powder palettes, top-selling Lippie Stix, and the multi-award-winning Super Shock shadows and highlighters. Also, just in time for the holidays, an exclusive line-up of shades was created just for this collaboration.

“When dreaming up this collection, the vision was to bring the absolute best of ColourPopto Target,” says Laura Nelson, president of SEED Beauty. “We wanted to give this new community of customers access to the most talked about, well-loved, best-of-the-best products. We created the “ColourPop for Target” Collection to include our iconic ColourPop formulas and best-sellers and added some wow-worthy newness that Target shoppers, and avid beauty lovers alike, will love,” added Nelson.

The collection prices do not exceed $18, and the majority of products are just $15 or less. The “ColourPop for Target” collection is available in stores nationwide and on Target.com. The collection will be available through February 25th, 2023, or while supplies last.

The ColourPop For Target Limited-Edition Holiday Collection Is Available To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com