Mary J. Blige’s Style Is Everything For Her Latest “Good Morning Gorgeous” Tour Stop

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour has become the starlet’s own personal runway when it comes to fashion and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the Queen of R&B was spotted on Instagram one again showing off one of her looks from her most recent performance and we’re in awe! In the IG Post, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing another custom Matthew Reisman ensemble that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The colorful, shimmering look featured a custom long sleeved body suit and matching gold boots that was perfect for her latest on-stage performance. As for her hair, she wore her signature blond locs in tight curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her performance.

Check out the fashionable look below.