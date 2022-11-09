Why Haven’t Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Shared Their Baby’s Name? A Surprising Answer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky haven’t shared their baby’s name for one reason. According to a new interview with The Washington Post, the songstress and entrepreneur says, “We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she said. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed a son in May of this year after a radiant pregnancy where she flaunted her growing belly in photo shoots and on the red carpet. But after the birth, the billionaire mom has kept details about the baby private. According to Buzzfeed, however, she did tell Entertainment Tonight about some of her mommy moments.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she said. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

In the Washington Post article, the singer talks about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show saying that the decision to perform was “now or never.” She added that after previously declining to perform on the stage out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick that this year the timing and circumstances worked out. “It was a challenge that I welcomed. It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done.”

Rihanna also recently dropped new music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but warns that the Super Bowl performance doesn’t guarantee that an album is on the way, saying, “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?”

The busy mom also recently dropped her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” which is available as of today, Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video. The show features appearances by Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Emmy-Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, and a controversial appearance by Johnny Depp.

The post Why Haven’t Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Shared Their Baby’s Name? A Surprising Answer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Why Haven’t Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Shared Their Baby’s Name? A Surprising Answer was originally published on hiphopwired.com