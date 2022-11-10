HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Swizz Beatz: Gifts French Montana A Camel For His 38th Birthday

French Montana just turned 38 and he received a very unique gift from super producer, Swizz Beatz.

The “Unforgettable” rapper shared a video of the gift to his Instagram page. “Shout my n___Swizz,” says French. “He got me a camel for my birthday.”

Soulja Boy was there to celebrate with French and to name him the “first rapper with a snake at the party.”

Tiffany Haddish attended as well. French recently raised over $226 million for nonprofits in Uganda and was recognized for his contributions at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala.

  • What was the most unforgettable birthday gift you’ve received?

 

