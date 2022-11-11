HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Mariah Carey: Opens Up About Bullying

Mariah Carey Says Bullying Was Part Of Her Childhood, Opens Up About Not Having A “Normal” Name

Mariah Carey’s new book, “The Christmas Princess,” talks about bullying, mainly because the star says it was central to her childhood.

The book starts with a letter she’s written to her younger self which she calls “a wonderful, one-of-a-kind wonder.”

“I know you may not feel that way right now because you don’t have a ‘normal’ name like Katie or Julie,” the letter states, “and most people don’t even know how to pronounce Mariah (though it’s not even that hard).”

“I know a lot of people put you down because of your clothes, your house, and your hair and try to make you feel ‘other. But I want to tell you this truth: no matter what things look like now, you are worthy and deserving of all the attention, love, protections, care, conditioner, and fancy dresses in the whole wide world,” it reads.

