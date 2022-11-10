Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.

The pursuit began in Wayne County after calls to police explained that several cars were speeding on the freeway with their flashers on. The police tried to pull the cars over but the speeding vehicles sped off, leading troopers on a high-speed chase. One officer said they were traveling between 120 and 130 MPH.

According to FOX 8…

Troopers headed to the area and spotted the cars. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over but the drivers refused to stop. The pursuit went through Ashland and Richland Counties as well.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH was originally published on wzakcleveland.com