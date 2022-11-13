LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kerry Washington ‘s style is simply everything!

The actress was on the scene this weekend making an appearance at the Baby 2 Baby gala and as usual, she didn’t come to play! The stunning actress took to Instagram to share a fun transition Reel of herself getting ready for the big event, and the results are breathtaking!

In the Reel, the beauty looked radiant in a fresh face and natural glow as she danced around in her Dolce and Gabbana robe. She then transitioned into a super cute white and black Sergo Hudson gown for the elegant event that was everything!

The fashionable designer look featured a long, flowing train and black dots throughout that emphasized Kerry’s every move. Styled by legendary celebrity stylist Luxury Law, the beauty accessorized the classy look with dainty jewelry and donned a nude lip while rocking black open toe heels on her feet that matched the look perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back look to show off her gorgeous face as she was all smiles ahead of her appearance.

The actress was spotted on Instagram showing off the effortless look in the fun and flirty Instagram Reel while showing off the look from all angles. “Baby2Baby Gala ” she captioned the post.

Check out the fashionable look below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style and she’s going to make sure she has fun while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent designer look? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Gives Us Style Goals In Sergio Hudson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com