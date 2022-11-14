GoFundMe Donations Pour In For Slain UVA Football Player Lavel ‘Tyler’ Davis Jr.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Donations have been pouring into an online fundraising effort in honor of one of the three University of Virginia (UVA) football players killed Sunday night during a mass shooting that also left two other people injured.

A GoFundMe account for Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr., who played wide receiver for the UVA Cavaliers, was created just hours after he and two other football players were killed.

Davis was shot to death along with fellow wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry at a parking lot on the campus in Charlottesville at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The motivation for the shooting was not immediately clear as the UVA community grieved the losses of their own to gun violence.

The GoFundMe for Davis was started by a friend of his family who had nothing but glowing words for the young college athlete:

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we wake up to hear of the shooting death of my friend Fallom’s son Tyler. Tyler was a star both on and off the field. He played his heart out for UVA and wanted to be the best, and he was. He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other. He worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country. He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one of a kind kid. His death is tragic and I cannot begin to imagine the pain that his mom and dad, brother and sister, and extended family is feeling. Please help us lessen the burden and donate to assist with travel to and from Virginia and funeral expenses as this family takes on this terrible tragedy. Thank you in advance.

As of noon on the east coast, the GoFundMe set up to benefit Davis’ family had raised nearly $17,000 of its $20,000 goal. Donations were often accompanied by notes of condolences. You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Local police announced late Monday morning that the suspect, a former UVA football player, was in custody. Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested following an hours-long manhunt. A bio on UVA’s sports website describes Jones as a one-time football player who was on the Cavaliers’ roster for one season in 2018, though it also said he never played one game.

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Fatal Shooting Victims Identified As UVA Football Players

UVA Shooting Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Is Former Football Player And Honors Student

The post GoFundMe Donations Pour In For Slain UVA Football Player Lavel ‘Tyler’ Davis Jr. appeared first on NewsOne.

GoFundMe Donations Pour In For Slain UVA Football Player Lavel ‘Tyler’ Davis Jr. was originally published on newsone.com