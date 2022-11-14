How The Georgia Senate Runoff Works As Republicans Cause Confusion

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

All eyes are on Warnock and Walker in the upcoming weeks as another Georgia Senate runoff could help change the landscape of the U.S Senate.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will battle it out on Dec 6. as voters must make one final decision about whom they would like to represent them in Washington D.C.

During the November election, neither candidates were able to reach the 50% threshold to win outright, which left Walker and Warnock in a runoff.

According to the State Of Georgia, when no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, a runoff between the top two vote-getters is required.

Over the weekend Georgia election officials announced that early voting wouldn’t be allowed a Saturday before the runoff because it falls on a day after a state holiday which used to be known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday. Strangely enough, the holiday no longer has a name but is still celebrated.

According to the AJC, the restriction leaves only five days of required in-person early voting on the weekdays before the Dec. 6 runoffs.

County governments cans also offer up to three more early voting days starting the day after the results of the initial election are certified, potentially on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

Originally, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told voters they would be allowed to vote on a Saturday before the Georgia Senate runoff, but changed his tune after attorneys later learned it allegedly wasn’t allowed under state law.

“It’s not our choice, said Interim Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling to the AJC. “It’s literally in black-letter law that the Saturday following a state holiday cannot be used for early voting. We all thought there was going to be Saturday voting until we looked at the law really closely.”

The move has caused some confusion among voters in a run-off that will be popping up on its constituents quickly during a holiday season when many folks are checked out of politics.

Although Democrats look poised to keep control of the U.S. Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada, to pass some key legislation, they will need Warnock to win in Georgia.

To make this a tad easier, we’ve listed some important things you need to know before Georgia voters go back to the polls on Dec 6.

Early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff elections begins on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Voters who registered by Nov. 7 can vote in this runoff election.

Check with your County Board of Registrar’s Office for election information specific to your county.

Voters can vote by absentee ballot, early voting, or your assigned polling location on Dec 6.

Click here for your county’s early voting locations.

The post How The Georgia Senate Runoff Works As Republicans Cause Confusion appeared first on NewsOne.

