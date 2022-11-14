actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, his daughter Jennifer Aniston confirmed on her Instagram account Monday.
Jennifer said her father died Friday.
“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit,” she wrote.
For the full NBC4 story click here
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston dies at 89 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com