According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm.
Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Minks are carnivorous mammals that eat freshly killed prey, according to the sheriff’s office.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com