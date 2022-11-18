What’s Trending: What’s Something You Wish You Could Tell Your Mate? [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Is honesty the best policy? Though they say that honesty is the foundation for trust in a relationship, and trust is necessary for a relationship to function and thrive. According to a recent survey, at least one person in 63% of the couples polled felt as if sometimes it’s best to leave certain things unsaid. There was a wide range of things that the partners felt like they could not tell each other and it ranged from not liking their cooking, body odor, or not liking their kids.

Hear everything said in the video below.

