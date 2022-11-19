Marsai Martin Is Stunning In Her Latest Vibrant Look

Marsai Martin is stunning! The 18-year-old former Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest look from the Fantasy Football red carpet and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all orange and pink Bach Mai two piece look to perfection. Styled by Bryon Javar, the ensemble looked like something out of a fairytale as it featured a fluffy skirt and a matching strapless top. The actress wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added a few accessories to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip to make the look pop.

The teenage beauty showed off a few stunning looks from the glamourous red carpet shoot on her Instagram, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “Fantasy Football LA premiere ”

Check it out below.