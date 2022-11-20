Ex-‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jason David Frank, the actor and martial artist who became beloved to a generation through his role as Tommy Oliver on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died, his manager confirmed. He was 49.

According to TMZ, the actor died by suicide.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” his rep Justine Hunt said in a statement. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Frank joined the cast in the early ’90s as the Green Ranger, originally an antagonist to the Power Rangers before joining up with them. Over time, Frank’s Oliver became the leader of the Power Rangers through several iterations, including the 1995 feature film, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. In total, Oliver starred in three seasons of the original Power Rangers for 123 episodes.

Fellow Power Ranger Walter Jones paid tribute to Frank, telling TMZ, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family. Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him.”

