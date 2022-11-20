LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Viola Davis made an appearance at the 2022 Governors Awards earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a colorful custom gown that was everything and definitely made us green with fashion envy!

The beauty rocked the colorful Christopher John Rogers ensemble to perfection which featured a black skirt and striped colors at the neckline and hem of the skirt. The custom fit the beauty like a glove as she was all smiles for her award show appearance. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her dark brown hair in a full afro that framed the sides of her stunning face.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram modeling the look to perfection and was sure to give us style goals in the process.

Check it out below.

The actress is certainly showing out on the fashion front lately and absolutely killed this look and definitely took her style game to the next level when she rocked this! Beauties, what do you think about Viola’s stunning look? Would you splurge on this custom fit?

Viola Davis Is Everything In Custom Christopher John Rogers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com