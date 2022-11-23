Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tis the season for Christmas trees, holiday decor, and an impeccably dressed dinner table. Beautiful holiday spreads set the tone for the plethora of Thanksgiving dinners, Friendsgiving gatherings, and Christmas parties we’ll enjoy this year. Crafting a luxurious-looking holiday spread doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. And with a bit of creativity and DIY guidance, you can execute a holiday table straight out of Elle Decor.

The Tennesse-based Interior Designer, DIY Expert, and Television Host Lauren Makk shows us how to dress up our holiday tables like professionals with a quick and easy tutorial. Known as the Homegirl Next-door, the personable interior design expert made a name for herself by appearing on TLC’s Emmy Award-winning Trading Spaces, A&E’s Drill Team, ABC’s FABLife, and OWN’s Home Made Simple. Now, she’s sharing her budget-friendly designs, tips, tricks and DIY projects with the world.

Under Makk’s guidance, creating a festive holiday ambiance will be equally affordable, luxurious, and easy to recreate! You can catch more of Makk as a judge on Shop Class on Disney + and Design Star: Next Gen on HGTV. She is also co-hosting and contributing as a designer on the freshman season of Bake or Break for The Food Network.

