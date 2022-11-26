Quinta Brunson Shines In Aliette During Her Interview With Oprah

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

All eyes are on Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson as she prepares for the debut of her big interview with Oprah, someone the star says she watched every day with her mother growing up.

The beauty will sit down with the media mogul in her garden where they’ll chat about Brunson’s life leading up to her big Emmy win for her hit television show. During the interview, Brunson will also share what she learned from her mentors growing up, including Winfrey herself, as well as what inspired her to create the award-winning, record-breaking show.

To gear up for her big sit down with Winfrey, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two beauties as they’re all smiles during their interview. In the photo, Brunson is seen wearing a white and orange Aliette dress from the brand’s Spring Summer 2023 collection while Oprah coordinated with her look and rocked an orange wrap dress.

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo ahead of the big premiere, captioning the iconic photo, “Tonight, I sit down to chat with the woman I watched every day at 4pm with my mother: Oprah. It’s hard to explain what chatting with her felt like so I guess you all just have to watch tonight on @owntv!

Thankful to be able to slow down and have a conversation (on and off camera) that I didn’t even know I needed with maybe one of the only people who knows what my life feels like right now.”

The interview airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on OWN and will also be available to watch on HBO Max and Discovery the next day.

