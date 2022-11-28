Luke Fickell Leaves the Cincinnati Bearcats

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats Luke Fickell has announced that he is leaving to be the head coach at Wisconsin.

Fickell is leaving the Bearcats as the winningest coach in school history with a 57-18 record in six years and even took the team to the college playoffs. The Bearcats announced that Coach Kerry Coombs will be the interim head coach.

Fickell has previously turned down positions at Michigan State, USC, and Notre Dame. Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired from Wisconsin mid-season.