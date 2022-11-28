HomeCincy

Luke Fickell Leaves the Cincinnati Bearcats

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Tulane at Cincinnati

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats Luke Fickell has announced that he is leaving to be the head coach at Wisconsin.

Fickell is leaving the Bearcats as the winningest coach in school history with a 57-18 record in six years and even took the team to the college playoffs.  The Bearcats announced that Coach Kerry Coombs will be the interim head coach.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Fickell has previously turned down positions at Michigan State, USC, and Notre Dame.  Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired from Wisconsin mid-season.

The Latest:

Close