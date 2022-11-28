HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Titians

Can I get a Who Dey!

The Bengals beat up on the Titians over the weekend.

The score was 20 to 16 they didn’t even have Mixon or Chase.

Via Fox19

Two minutes later, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 47 yard field goal, tying Cincinnati 3-3 with Tennessee.

Within the next 15 seconds of the game, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks scored the first touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Two minutes until halftime, Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored a 7 yard touchdown run, tying the two teams again.

 

Close