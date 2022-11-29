HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Pedestrian Hit By A Car Downtown

A pedestrian was hit by a car downtown. Our prayers are going out the the person struck by the car.

Via Fox19

It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm.

Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s Traffic Unit to respond, but that was all called off minutes later.

