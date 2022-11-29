HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Keke Palmer: Teases Potential Sister Act 3 With Lizzo & Nicki Minaj

Keke Palmer recently made time for E! News to talk about new projects and the potential of Sister Act 3.

Palmer says is excited about Whoopi Goldberg’s suggestion of Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke starring in a third installment of Sister Act 3.

“If Lizzo, Nicki and I are in Sister Act 3, I’m in theaters, and I’m showing up to work on time because that sounds like a fun cast,” said Keke.

