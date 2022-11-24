Karrueche Tran Reflects On Mastering The Mac And Cheese For Thanksgiving

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sure, the star of Thanksgiving is turkey, but depending on who you ask sides are equally or more important. If you’re the type of person who asks, “Who made the mac and cheese?’ chances are, we’re talking about you. We caught up with two of our favorite celebs, Karrueche Tran and Marsai Martin, who dished on their favorite Thanksgiving sides for the festive holiday, and mac and cheese seems to be top on everyone’s list.

Karrueche Masters The Mac

“I’m looking forward to eating everything. I have a lot of family that recently moved to Texas – it’s my God family – and usually they do all the heavy lifting for cooking. I’ll do like one or two dishes and I’ll get out of the way. But they’re in Texas, so now I have the job of doing most of the cooking, which I’m excited about, but it’s also stressful cause I’m like, dang, I gotta cook all this stuff and I gotta prep the previous night. I’ve also gotten into baking, so I’m going to make a cheesecake the night before and a peach crisp as well. I’m part Vietnamese and some of my Vietnamese relatives are coming down and my uncle, he brings so much Vietnamese food, it’s like a restaurant or somewhere they go to and they order like catering style food.

This year I get to have a traditional Thanksgiving and I’m gonna do the mac and cheese. One of my favorite dishes year-round is mac and cheese and I think I’ve mastered it finally. I’m excited about that. So we’re gonna have stuffing, green beans, all the traditional Thanksgiving stuff, but also I’ll be able to have a Vietnamese Thanksgiving as well.

I’ve made it a couple of times. Funny story, I made it last year for our Friendsgiving and I got chewed up, girl. I was still learning how to make it and it was a little dry. I didn’t make enough of the cheese sauce. Now I think I’ve got it down.”

Thanksgiving At Marsai Martin’s

“My favorite Thanksgiving side is definitely mac and cheese and candied Ams. I don’t do Thanksgiving at any other place but mine, like I really don’t go nowhere you know, like I know who cooked what, and even I can even see who cooked it. I’ll be like, ‘Nah.’ So yeah. But yeah, normally it’s here at my house we normally host it so it’s, so it’s pretty fun.”

