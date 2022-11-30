HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Driver Killed On 75 In A 7 Car Pile Up

Cincinnati: A Driver Killed On 75 In A 7 Car Pile Up

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A driver was killed on I-75

There was a 7 car pile up

Via fox19

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said.

A rear-end collision between two vehicles caused a chain reaction crash involving the other five, Major Ridgell explained.

He said the deceased driver and passenger flown to the hospital were in the same vehicle. The passenger has life-threatening injuries, Major Ridgell said.

Close