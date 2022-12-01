HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Car Crashes Into Wood Ward High School

It looks like a car crashed into Woodward High School.

Via Fox19

The engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say.

Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road.

As more details come in on this I will let you know Fasho!

 

 

