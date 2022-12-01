Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like congratulations are in order for Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James!

The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! ” she captioned a boomerang shared to her Instagram feed.

Pulliam and her husband tied the knot last October and this will be her husband’s first child. She shares five-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell.

Congrats to the beautiful couple on their growing family!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Calls Pregnant Sex A Turn-On: “It’s Magical, It’s God-Like”

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce They’re Expecting, 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

READ MORE: LaTocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Expecting Baby From Mistress!

The post Keisha Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Expecting First Child Together appeared first on 92 Q.

Keisha Knight Pulliam And Husband Brad James Expecting First Child Together was originally published on 92q.com