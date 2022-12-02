HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Could Deion Sanders Be UC Next Head Coach

Could Deion Sanders be UC next head coach??

The internet has been going crazy with talks of Deion Sanders coming to UC.

Via Fox19

Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.

In a tweet, O’Donnell said Sanders “has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday.”

