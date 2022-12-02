LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today On The Show We Talk About Twitter Owner Elon Musk And Twitter’s Relationship With Apple. An indigenous woman called a white lady and demanded that she leaves a press conference. And we find out the secret to making a relationship work.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(03:00) Blackurate News: Elon Musk Says Apple Has Threatened To Withhold Twitter From The App Store

(09:25) Coming Up In Blackurate News Blackurate News: A Jury Reaches Verdict In Oath Keepers Jan 6Th Trial. A White Police Officer From Virginia Travels Across The Country To California To Catfish An Underage Girl And Murder Her Family. We’ll Tell You About This Sad Story.

(23:04) Big Up/Let Down – Big Up Everybody Can Get Married Act Is Officially Ratified In The Us Constitution Let Down – There Was No Collecting $200 For One Oklahoma Man Who Went Directly To Jail After Firing A Gun At His Family Members During A Game Of Monopoly

(30:31) Blackurate News: DNA Match Reunites Missing Daughter With Her Family 51 Years After She Was Kidnapped, Family Says. And Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month In Child Support.

(41:05) Cardi B Claps Back At Comedian Over Her Comment On Offset Promoting Violent Music After Takeoff’s Death Due To Gun Violence

#ICYMI LISTEN TO PAST EPISODES OF THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

The Amanda Seales Show ‘F*** Around and Find Out” | Episode 17 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com