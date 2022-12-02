LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kevin Hunter is hurting after the split from Wendy Williams! Wendy’s ex-husband is asking the courts for more money after his alimony checks stopped back in February. Kevin is now at risk of losing the home that he shares with his mistress that he is still currently with.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I’m behind on that bill,” Hunter shared with the courts. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.”

Da Brat has the full story!

Hot Spot: Kevin Hunter No Longer Getting Alimony & Wants More Money From Wendy Williams [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com