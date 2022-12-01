LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Photos by Henry Brown

On Wednesday, November 30, T.I. and tech entrepreneur Vernell Woods traveled to Prairie View A&m University and Texas Southern University and provided free Moolah Mobile tablets to current students.

T.I. also spoke at the PVAMU Television station during a conversation about the need for more tech resources at HBCU’s, the Moolah Mobile tablet and his storied career in the world of entertainment.

Moolah Mobile tablets offer a range of perks, including Moolah Rewards Points that can be redeemed at popular retail stores, adding minutes or data to your phone and more.

TI Stops By PV + TSU, Talks Tech And Business With Local Students was originally published on theboxhouston.com