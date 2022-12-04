Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut.

Palmer was quoted saying, “People have been in my comments, ‘Keke’s pregnant, Keke’s having a baby!’ And I want to set the record straight, I am!”

Palmer then ripped open her blazer revealing her bump.

Palmer has recently been linked to the actor Darius Jackson. They reportedly first met at Diddy and Issa Rae’s Memorial Day Party in 2021. While the two have been low-key, they have been seen in public together several times, but recently deleted pictures together off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other. This sparked rumors on social media that they broke up. Neither Palmer nor Jackson have confirmed a breakup or if he is the father of her baby.

This will be the first baby for 29-year-old Palmer. Congratulations Keke!

