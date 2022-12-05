HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Jay Z And Beyoncé: Installed Bullet-Proof Windows In Their Home

Jay Z And Beyoncé: Installed Bullet-Proof Windows In Their Home

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

JAY-Z and Beyoncé live in a sprawling 30,000-square-foot estate that cost the couple $88 million to purchase.

The Bel-Air estate has eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, with bullet-proof glass that surrounds the home without interfering with its panoramic views.

“I’m a little stunned at how relaxed it all is,” wrote British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, saying the home was “impressively minimalist, with acres of white walls, gleaming glass and beautiful art.”

The Grammy winners remodeled their lavish home for almost $800,000. The $750,000 Bel Air home upgrades included a $30,000 backup generator and a living area under their four pools. The roof has one pool, while the backyard has three.

  • What do you like about your house the most?

 

Close