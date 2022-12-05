HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Chiefs On Sunday

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on beating the Chiefs for the 3rd time in the row with in 36 months.

Via Fox19

This is now the third time in a row that the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs within the calendar year.

During the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored the first touchdown of the game when he rushed 53 yards. Seconds later, he crawled out of the dog pile victoriously.

Once Kansas City gained possession of the ball, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader deflected a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We are now 8 and 4 on the season. We have some tough games ahead.

