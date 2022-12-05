LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Saweetie is still celebrating the release of her new, debut album, “The Single Life” and took to Instagram to share the celebration with her 13 million Instagram followers.

Posting a series of photos, the rapper held a heart shaped cake with the words “Single Life Baby” on it while she served face in a black tank top and blinged out jewelry. But it was her hair that really caught our attention as she wore a two toned hair style with one side that was platinum blonde and the other pink and black with leopard print throughout. Of course, the starlet also rocked her signature stiletto shaped nails that featured rhinestones throughout.

“#THESINGLELIFE ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time the beauty has given us hair envy while promoting her latest album. Just last week, aking the rapper took to Instagram to share a close up photo of herself with a fresh finger wave hairstyle on full display and her look was everything! The beauty donned a fresh beat on her face and a glossy lip along with blinged out, dangling earrings and a white t-shirt to compliment the look. Check it out below.

Which look is your favorite?

Saweetie Shows Off Her Latest Two Toned Hair On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com