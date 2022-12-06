DJ Akademiks Says That Ashanti Should Reveal The Producer Who Asked Her to Shower With Him

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“Here’s my problem with her saying this, I wish she revealed the name”, Akademiks said. During her Breakfast Club interview, New York singer Ashanti stated that an unnamed producer wanted her to take a shower with him instead of paying him.

The unnamed producer went on to give Ashanti an ultimatum stating that “if not, I need 40 racks per record”.

Born in Jamaica, DJ Akademiks is known for his edgy remarks regarding celebrity news. He came to fame during the prime of the Chicago drill era when he started a YouTube channel documenting, or to other opinions, instigating the violence in Chicago.

Akademiks stated, “I don’t think you do any service to any other women who might work with this n**** later.”

Ashanti is a veteran in the R&B genre who rose up in the early 2000s leaving her stamp in the community. This was Akademiks’ reason for saying Ashanti should give a name, referencing the fact that she cannot get blackballed due to her status.

Do you think Ashanti should reveal the name? Who do you think it is?

