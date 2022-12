People’s Choice Awards: 2022 Winners From Last Night

The "Peoples Champ," Don Juan Fasho is taking the airwaves by storm with the livest intro that rings through your speakers every evening on the number one Afternoon show in the city, on #1 station for R&B & Old School 100.3! Don Juan Fasho began his journey in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. At the early age of five-years-old he began playing the drums and singing at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Don Juan Fasho quickly developed his musical gifts and decided to apply them to radio. Upon his graduation from high school, Don Juan Fasho sought out to pursue his love of music with an internship at Columbus' Hip Hop and R&B station Power 107.5 FM. He then decided to further his education by attending The Ohio Media School located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Don Juan Fasho acquired yet another internship with the city's Hip Hop and R&B station - 101.1 The Wiz where he was later hired and brought on board full-time after graduation. Dedicating years of hard work, persistence, and passion for radio, Don Juan Fasho was promoted to the Assistant Program Director of the cluster/ Midday Personality position with a prime day part every Monday through Friday from 10:00-3:00PM, but of course it doesn't stop there. Don Juan Fasho is also very active in the community mentoring kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Cincinnati and feeding the needy every step of the way. Because of his constant visibility in the community, Don Juan Fasho has also been recognized for his many accomplishments as a Y.M.C.A. Black Achiever, a nominee for "Best Radio Personality" at the Ohio Hip Hop Awards, and the title of The Cincinnati Enquirer's #1 Radio Disc Jockey in the tri-state area, also was given a Proclamation from the city of Cincinnati for 14 years of service in Radio and all his hard work in the community by Mayor John Cranley who has declared March 10, 2016 as Don Juan FaSho Day, just to name a few. Tune in Monday - Friday 10:00am - 3:00pm "The Peoples Champ" DON JUAN FASHO!

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards aired on Tuesday night (December 6), and fans voted for their favorite movies, TV, music, and more.

Three awards were given out before the live show. Ryan Reynolds received the People’s Icon Award for his work in film over the past 30 years.

Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award for her impact in music and television and for championing diversity and inclusion. The Music Icon award went to Shania Twain, who performed a medley of hits. Here is the full list of winners.

THE MOVIE OF 2022 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022 – The Adam Project

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022 – Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022 – Don’t Worry Darling

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022 – Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022 – Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022 – Austin Butler, Elvis

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022 – Adam Sandler, Hustle

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022 – Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

THE SHOW OF 2022 – Stranger Things

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022 – Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022 – Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022 – The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022 – The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022 – Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022 – Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022 – Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022 – The Kelly Clarkson Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022 – Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022 – Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

THE BINGE WORTHY SHOW OF 2022 – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022 – Stranger Things

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022 – Harry Styles

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022 – Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022 – BTS

THE SONG OF 2022 – “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

THE ALBUM OF 2022 – Midnights, Taylor Swift

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022 – Carrie Underwood

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022 – Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022 – Latto

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022 – “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022 – “Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022 – BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022 – Selena Gomez

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022 – MrBeast

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022 – Kevin Hart: Reality Check

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022 – Serena Williams

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022 – Archetypes