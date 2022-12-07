HomeFeature Story

Amanda Seales Talks Best Date Ever With An Insecure Co-Star

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO Celebrates New Season Of "Insecure" With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

 

Did you know Amanda Seales dated her former “Insecure” co-star Y’lan Noel? Amanda and Noel who played Daniel on the hit HBO show dated but the time spent on her birthday was memorable. A fantastic date filled with dolphins, art, and more on this special day. Dare she said, her best date ever.

As Amanda said, “Listen if you don’t want a woman to fall in love with you don’t bring them to see dolphins.”

 

WATCH BELOW

 

 

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@djnailz

Listen to the Amanda Seales Show wherever you get your favorite podcasts. If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

 

 

 

Amanda Seales Talks Best Date Ever With An Insecure Co-Star  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close