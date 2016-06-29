CLOSE
Da Brat Celebrates “Funkdified” 22yr Anniversary!!!

Happy Anniversary to one of the dopest female emcee’s on the planet, Da Brat! Once upon a time she told us she was baptized in the funk! 06/28/94, 22yrs ago, So So Def artist, Da Brat released her debut album “Funkdified” on So So Def Recordings/Columbia records. See the throwback video below and reminisce.

