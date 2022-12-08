HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Rihanna And Beyoncé: Make Forbes’ Most Powerful Women List

Beyoncé and Rihanna are featured on Forbes’ most recent list of the world’s most powerful, affluent, and influential women.

Rihanna ranks 73 thanks to her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty beauty and lingerie line. Forbes ranks the Barbadian singer 2,031st in the world with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

As for Queen B, she’s 80 on the list of most powerful women. The 41-year-old is worth $450 million and was added to the list due to the success of her and Jay-Z’s “On The Run II” tour, her well-received performance at Coachella 2018, and other projects like her Ivy Park brand.

Beyoncé and Rihanna made the powerful Forbes list in 2021, but Rihanna ranked 68, and Beyoncé sat at 78.

