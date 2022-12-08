Cincinnati: A Water Main Break Lead To A Broil Advisory

The "Peoples Champ," Don Juan Fasho is taking the airwaves by storm with the livest intro that rings through your speakers every evening on the number one Afternoon show in the city, on #1 station for R&B & Old School 100.3! Don Juan Fasho began his journey in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. At the early age of five-years-old he began playing the drums and singing at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Don Juan Fasho quickly developed his musical gifts and decided to apply them to radio. Upon his graduation from high school, Don Juan Fasho sought out to pursue his love of music with an internship at Columbus' Hip Hop and R&B station Power 107.5 FM. He then decided to further his education by attending The Ohio Media School located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Don Juan Fasho acquired yet another internship with the city's Hip Hop and R&B station - 101.1 The Wiz where he was later hired and brought on board full-time after graduation. Dedicating years of hard work, persistence, and passion for radio, Don Juan Fasho was promoted to the Assistant Program Director of the cluster/ Midday Personality position with a prime day part every Monday through Friday from 10:00-3:00PM, but of course it doesn't stop there. Don Juan Fasho is also very active in the community mentoring kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Cincinnati and feeding the needy every step of the way. Because of his constant visibility in the community, Don Juan Fasho has also been recognized for his many accomplishments as a Y.M.C.A. Black Achiever, a nominee for "Best Radio Personality" at the Ohio Hip Hop Awards, and the title of The Cincinnati Enquirer's #1 Radio Disc Jockey in the tri-state area, also was given a Proclamation from the city of Cincinnati for 14 years of service in Radio and all his hard work in the community by Mayor John Cranley who has declared March 10, 2016 as Don Juan FaSho Day, just to name a few. Tune in Monday - Friday 10:00am - 3:00pm "The Peoples Champ" DON JUAN FASHO!

