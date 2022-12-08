HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Water Main Break Lead To A Broil Advisory

It looks like a water main break lead to a broil advisory.

Via Fox19

The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

The City says the break happened in the abandoned subway tunnel beneath Central Parkway. GCWW assessed there was no damage to the tunnel itself.

The break temporarily lowered water pressure, prompting the advisory as a precaution.

